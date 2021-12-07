Jagannath University publishes merit lists of admission applicants

The merit lists was published today on the official website of the university at the seventh meeting of admissions committee with vice chancellor Imdadul Haque in chair.

Later, a press release from the university's public relations department said that the merit list of 23,955 students in 'A' unit, 9,940 students in 'B' unit and 7,762 students in 'C' unit has been published.

Detailed information regarding the admission process is available on the university website (http://admission.jnu.ac.bd and www.jnu.ac.bd).