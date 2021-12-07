Education

Jagannath University publishes merit lists of admission applicants

Prothom Alo English Desk
Jagannath University

Jagannath University has published the merit lists of applicants seeking admission in the first year of honors in the academic year 2020-21.

The first merit list of the students cleared for admission in different departments will be released on Wednesday.

The merit lists was published today on the official website of the university at the seventh meeting of admissions committee with vice chancellor Imdadul Haque in chair.

Later, a press release from the university's public relations department said that the merit list of 23,955 students in 'A' unit, 9,940 students in 'B' unit and 7,762 students in 'C' unit has been published.

Detailed information regarding the admission process is available on the university website (http://admission.jnu.ac.bd and www.jnu.ac.bd).

