Jagannath University Rovers take a 150km hike

Correspondent
Jagannath University
Jagannath University Rover Scouts on their 150 km trek
Jagannath University Rover Scouts on their 150 km trek
Five Rover Scout members of Jagannath University have begun a 150 km trek from Srimangal to Jaflong. They started the walk Sunday morning from Srimangal, maintaining COVID-19 hygiene rules.

Leader of the Jagannath University Rover Scouts, Ahsan Habib told Prothom Alo that they had taken up this trek in order to earn the President’s Rover Scout Award, the highest honour for the Rover Scouts.

During this five-day trek, they will walk from Srimangal through Rajnagar, Fenchuganj, Sylhet, Jaintapur to Jaflong.

The Rover Scout trekking team, led by Imtiaz Mahmud, also includes Molla Mamun, Alamgir Hossain, Anwar Hossain and Nazmul Hasan.

The scouts are carrying five slogans: ‘Follow the hygiene rules,’ ‘Blood can save lives,’ ‘Boycott smoking and drugs,’ ‘Build a happy life,’ and ‘Scouts for creating a better world.’

