Jagannath University to get its first residential hall on University Day

Mizanur Rahman said, "After the opening of the campus, we will start the process of allocating seats." The hall provost has already been appointed. Besides, other activities are being taken forward in the management of the hall including appointment of assistant provost.

Provost Professor Anwara Begum of the student hall said, “The students will be allocated seats according to the policy that has been drafted in this regard."

The 18-storey building with a 20-storey foundation has 156 rooms, a library, a canteen and a dining room. In addition, there are seven toilets on each floor and four lifts. Each room has accommodation for four students, with separate beds, tables and chairs for each student.