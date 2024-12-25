AI Youth Talk inspires future programmers at MBSTU

Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) recently hosted an inspiring event titled "AI Youth Talk," organised by the APON Foundation in collaboration with the IEEE MBSTU Branch and the Society of ICT, said a press release.

The gathering brought together students from various backgrounds to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping their future careers.

The event featured distinguished keynote addresses from Mohammad Mahdee Uz Zaman, Director of Professional Studies at the Washington University of Science and Technology, and the Vice-Chancellor of MBSTU, Professor Mohammad Anwarul Azim Akhand.