AI Youth Talk inspires future programmers at MBSTU
Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) recently hosted an inspiring event titled "AI Youth Talk," organised by the APON Foundation in collaboration with the IEEE MBSTU Branch and the Society of ICT, said a press release.
The gathering brought together students from various backgrounds to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping their future careers.
The event featured distinguished keynote addresses from Mohammad Mahdee Uz Zaman, Director of Professional Studies at the Washington University of Science and Technology, and the Vice-Chancellor of MBSTU, Professor Mohammad Anwarul Azim Akhand.
In his welcome address, Professor Akhand underscored the importance of leveraging AI to empower students, stating, "Students from different backgrounds who aspire to establish themselves as expert programmers can contribute significantly to our country with the assistance of AI." He emphasized the critical role that emerging technologies play in enhancing individual skills and promoting the collective advancement of society.
Zaman engaged participants by sharing strategies for aligning personal skills with job market trends over the next decade. He provided insights on personal assessments, identifying suitable job opportunities, and crafting six-month self-training modules tailored to desired careers. The session also included training on combining essential job skills: skills development, research proficiency, and entrepreneurship.
Additionally, Shah Muhammad Foysal Bin Rahman, Director Board of Trustees, APON Foundation, delivered a guest speech, elucidating the necessity of formalized steps to bridge the gap between industry and academia, thereby improving job placement for recent graduates in Bangladesh. He urged the Vice-Chancellor to continue such initiatives at MBSTU.
In the concluding remarks, Ziaur Rahman, Associate Professor in the Department of Information and Communication Technology, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the APON Foundation and DEE Foundation for spearheading this valuable event.
The AI Youth Talk fostered an engaging dialogue among students and experts, reflecting on the transformative impact of AI across various fields. Participants were encouraged to pursue opportunities in programming and technology to drive innovation in Bangladesh.
This initiative marks a significant step toward equipping young minds with the tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world, positioning them as the next generation of leaders in technology and beyond.