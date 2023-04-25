Coaching centres to remain shut from 26 April to 23 May for SSC exam: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni announced on Tuesday that all coaching centres across the country will remain closed from 26 April to 23 May for the forthcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.
The minister made the announcement in a press briefing after a meeting regarding this year’s SSC exams at the capital’s International Mother Language Institute’s conference room on Tuesday.
The written part of this year’s SSC exam will begin on 30 April and conclude on 23 May.
Dipu Moni pointed out a few other steps the ministry will take for the SSC exams. She said, the examinees will have to enter the exam centre at least 30 minutes beforehand. All sets of question papers will be sent to the exam halls on the day of the exam. 25 minutes before the exam, the centres will be informed which set has been selected for the test.
Only basic phones can be used inside the centre. If anyone breaks this rule, that exam centre will be cancelled and if an MPO teacher does this, his or her MPO will be taken back, warned the education minister.
Examinees with special needs will get extra time like they usually get and will also be provided with some other facilities, informed Dipu Moni. Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and other officials were also present.