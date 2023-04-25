Coaching centres to remain shut from 26 April to 23 May for SSC exam: Dipu Moni

The written part of this year’s SSC exam will begin on 30 April and conclude on 23 May.

Dipu Moni pointed out a few other steps the ministry will take for the SSC exams. She said, the examinees will have to enter the exam centre at least 30 minutes beforehand. All sets of question papers will be sent to the exam halls on the day of the exam. 25 minutes before the exam, the centres will be informed which set has been selected for the test.