JnU celebrates 15th founding anniversary

According to sources, the university is running semester system for students in 36 departments and two institutes under six faculties. At present there are about 13 thousand students and about 600 teachers.

Teachers and students said that academic development of the university, provision of scholarships and incentives to students, acceptance of various research projects, admission of researchers in MPhil and PhD, research books and journals of regular teachers are being published in the respective department.

Moreover, various initiatives have been taken to increase the services of the university library, success in sports and cultural arena, participation in Amar Ekushey Book Fair, various infrastructural development and transport services.

University vice-chancellor Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that efforts are being made to raise the standard of education at Jagannath University to the international level in a short period of time.

The main reason for our success is talented students and teachers. Meritorious and creative students are being admitted to Jagannath University due to written test. And only meritorious teachers are being recruited. As a result, students are holding their position in all fields including education, research and culture.

The vice-chancellor said there is no shortage of teachers in any department of the university at present. Session jam has been reduced. We are working to solve other problems.