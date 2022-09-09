Inclusive education a must to achieve SDGs: DU VC

The VC was addressing a discussion marking International Literacy Day Thursday, organised by Dhaka University Education and Research Institute, at Sadat Ali Conference Room of the institute, said a press release.
Chaired by IER director Professor Abdul Halim, the programme was also addressed by former IER director Siddiqur Rahman, and Former VC of Noakhali Science and Technology University Professor Ohiduzzaman.
The DU VC said in order to achieve sustainable development goals, education programs should be conducted focusing on this year's theme 'Transforming Literacy Learning Space'.
Emphasising on technical and vocational education along with mainstream education, he said, underprivileged children of the society should be brought under education as soon as possible.
The vice-chancellor called upon the teachers, researchers and concerned parties to work unitedly for the development of the nation and increase the quality of education.
Earlier, students and teachers of the university, led by VC Akhtaruzzaman, brought out a rally on the campus marking the day.