Primary education
Young students enjoy studies, overcome fears
A patriotic song could be heard as the train left. The school wall is opposite the railway tracks and the source of the music was a group of students singing and playing musical instruments and another group dancing on the school playground. A teacher was helping them along.
Md Abdul Mazed is an assistant teacher at Senua Government Primary School in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon. He had no formal education in music but learned music by watching YouTube videos out of sheer interest. Now he teaches students music, as well as dance, acting, quizzes, debate, public speaking and drawing.
Abdul Mazed’s exceptional initiative changed the school. Once only a few students attended classes, but now attendance is almost 100 per cent. The dropout rate is nearly zero. Students also focused on studies, performed well in examinations and brought accolades from various competitions.
Abdul Mazed is from Chandpur village of the uapzila’s Kangaon union. He joined the school in 2006. His wife is also a teacher at another government primary school.
Started with ukulele
Abdul Mazed taught mathematics. He felt there was no joy in the teaching process so he started finding a way to change things. He began to learn music in 2015 from YouTube. At one stage, he told the head teacher that he would like to teach students music and instruments during breaks. So, he bought a ukulele for Tk 5,800 and began to teach students music.
At the beginning, Abdul Mazed noticed almost all students were present on the day of music classes. The head master also noticed it so he allocated Tk 10,000 from the school development funds, and the money was spent for buy various musical instruments. Other extracurricular activities also increased in the school.
‘Sir dispelled our fear’
A visit to the school saw students were seen performing music. Sourab Sharma, Saad Al Muntasir, Nur Hossain and several others were singing with instruments while Shammi and several others were dancing. Abdul Mazed was accompanying the students with a 'hat baya' (one-sided hand drum). Sometimes, he gave them directions. A group of students sat in the playground and watched.
Sourav Sharma, a class five student, was singing ‘Shaluk Fuler Laj Nai/Raite Shaluk Folte Lo…’ “I started learning music when I was in class three. Now I can sing many songs and play ukulele, the cajon and guitar. I practice music in the middle of my school time. I don't want to miss school,” he said.
Another student Bappi Hasan was seen playing a ukulele. When asked, he started to sing, “Emon jodi hoto/Ami pakhir moto…’ He said, “Previously, when I came to school I was afraid, now I no longer have that fear. Abdul Mazed sir has dispelled our fear.”
Several students including Lima Rani Sharma, Priya Rani Sharma, and Rittik Chandra Shil ended their primary education this year and started secondary education at other schools. Lima Rani said, “We left the school but out hearts are still here. We go back sometimes, sing songs and dance.”
Best in the district
Abdul Mazed did not stick to just dance, music and instruments. He arranged quizzes, public speaking, and drawing competitions regularly. Winners received various school stationery items including school uniforms, pens and notebooks. This initiative is taken to stop dropouts.
Students from Senua primary school secured first place in 15 events, second place in 14 events and third place in six events at the union level in the National Primary Education Medal-2023. Abdul Mazed’s students won 36 prizes including 19 first places in various competitions at union levels, eight prizes including three first prizes at upazila level and three prizes in sole acting and public speaking at district level.
Initiatives of Abdul Mazed also yielded a better outcome for the school. Assistant teacher Mozaffar Ali said 100 per cent of the students pass the annual exams now. A student secured scholarships in 1988. Recently, students also started securing scholarships following the increased curricular activities. Rima Akater got a scholarship in 2022 and she was a good reciter and the best public speaker at the union.
Abdul Mazed said, “Children from remote areas thought school was a place of fear so they were reluctant to come to school. I have wanted to remove that feat and tried to make the school a fun place. So, I learned music watching YouTube and then taught students.”
Good response from students
There are currently 229 students and eight teachers at the Senua Government Primary School, which was established in 1925. Assistant teacher Mamumi Akater said, “Once 50 per cent of students did not come to the school. We went door to door to convince the guardians. Now, students themselves come, reducing our burden.”
Head master Shah Md Julius Zaman said attendance increased due to Abdul Mazed’s initiative; dropouts are nearly zero. Above all, students study with joy now, he added.
Hasan Ali is a former teacher from the area. He said there is no opportunity for negligence regarding primary education and it is time to take measures to make education joyful.
Thakurgaon district education officer Mofazzel Hossain said co-curricular activities help students focus more on study and there are instructions to conduct co-curricular activities at schools. There has been a good response among students due to increased co-curricular activities.
This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna