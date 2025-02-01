Young students enjoy studies, overcome fears

A patriotic song could be heard as the train left. The school wall is opposite the railway tracks and the source of the music was a group of students singing and playing musical instruments and another group dancing on the school playground. A teacher was helping them along.

Md Abdul Mazed is an assistant teacher at Senua Government Primary School in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon. He had no formal education in music but learned music by watching YouTube videos out of sheer interest. Now he teaches students music, as well as dance, acting, quizzes, debate, public speaking and drawing.

Abdul Mazed’s exceptional initiative changed the school. Once only a few students attended classes, but now attendance is almost 100 per cent. The dropout rate is nearly zero. Students also focused on studies, performed well in examinations and brought accolades from various competitions.