US embassy applauds Bangladeshi students in US

The US embassy Dhaka’s EducationUSA team organised a Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) session at the EMK Center for 120 Bangladeshi students who will begin their studies at US colleges and universities in the upcoming Fall 2024 semester, says a press release of US.

Stephen Ibelli, the US embassy's public affairs Counselor, congratulated the outgoing students in his welcome remarks.

“Bangladeshi students enrich US campuses and strengthen people-to-people ties. A record number of 13,563 Bangladeshi students studied in the United States last year, making Bangladesh the 13th highest sending country of international students to the United States. This represents a 28 per cent increase from the previous year, one of the highest worldwide," said Ibelli.