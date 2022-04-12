JSC, JDC exams unlikely this year: Dipu Moni

The JSC and JDC examinations did not take place for the last two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ministry held the media briefing to disclose its view over holding the examinations or not this time.
She, however, made it clear that no decision has been taken yet over the examinations.
“There are HSC and SSC exams ahead. A decision will be made after observing the situation for some more days. If it seems that somehow it is possible to hold examinations, it will be done,” she said, adding that her ministry wants to wait for around one month to make the decision.
The JSC and equivalent examinations have been dropped in the new curriculum scheduled to come into effect in 2023.
When the JSC examination did not take place in the last two years and is scheduled to be dropped in the next year, how important is it to hold the examination for a single year in 2022?
Replying to this query made by a reporter, the minister said it may not be very important in this sense. Even then, the decision will be made considering the situation and be announced as soon as possible.
Contacted, a senior official of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, told Prothom Alo that it is unlikely to hold JSC exam this year as a period of around three months is needed to make arrangements for a public examination.
The HSC exam will begin in August and end in September. On the other hand, the number of JSC examinees is also much higher.
The JSC and JDC examinations usually take place in November each year.