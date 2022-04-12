JSC, JDC exams unlikely this year: Dipu Moni

“There are HSC and SSC exams ahead. A decision will be made after observing the situation for some more days. If it seems that somehow it is possible to hold examinations, it will be done,” she said, adding that her ministry wants to wait for around one month to make the decision.

The JSC and equivalent examinations have been dropped in the new curriculum scheduled to come into effect in 2023.

When the JSC examination did not take place in the last two years and is scheduled to be dropped in the next year, how important is it to hold the examination for a single year in 2022?

Replying to this query made by a reporter, the minister said it may not be very important in this sense. Even then, the decision will be made considering the situation and be announced as soon as possible.