Job exams on 27, 28 Oct postponed due to 'political programmes'

However, jobseekers have demanded that the authorities also postpone the recruitment test for officer (RC) positions at Janata Bank, scheduled for Friday. A total of 66,873 candidates are supposed to sit in the exam at 27 centers in Dhaka.

Asked about the reasons for the postponement, officials from the concerned organisations said the examinations have been suspended upon requests from the examinees. The authorities took the decision on humanitarian grounds, to ensure that none of the examinees face any adversities on their way to the exam centres.

An official of the posts directorate said they will announce the deferred date for the recruitment test later.