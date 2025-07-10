How to challenge SSC results
A total of 6,00,660 students have failed in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations under the nine general education boards, Madrasah and Technical Education Boards.
Students who are dissatisfied with their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent exam results can apply for re-evaluation between 11 and 17 July, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has announced.
The application for rechecking must be submitted as per instructions of the respective education boards or Teletalk Bangladesh.
Both the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year. The pass rate was 83.03 per cent and 182,129 students got GPA-5 last year.
This year, a total of 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the secondary school certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations. The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent.
The results were published around 2:00 pm today, Thursday.
Both the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year. The pass rate was 83.03 per cent and 182,129 students got GPA-5 last year.
A total of 139,032 candidates have obtained GPA-5. Among the candidates achieved GPA-5, a total of 73,616 are female students and 65,416 male.
According to a BSS report, a total of 6,00,660 students have failed in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations under the nine general education boards, Madrasah and Technical Education Boards.
The results can be downloaded by submitting the roll and registration numbers, clicking on to this website.
The SSC and equivalent exams this year began on 10 April. A total of 1,928,970 students, both regular and irregular, registered for the exams. This is around 100,000 fewer than in 2024.