Bangladesh team shines at 15th IESO

The Bangladesh team has won eight medals in the 15th International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) 2022, hosted virtually by Italy from 25 to 31 August, 2022.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Bangladesh team had its best performance since its debut in 2012, securing a total of 8 medals in the prestigious global competition.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson greeted and congratulated all the winners and medalists in person at the British High Commission.

He said, “Climate change is an ever-escalating global crisis and Bangladesh is one of the worst-affected countries in the world. I am delighted to see young Bangladeshi students leading the way in tackling climate change and building awareness.”