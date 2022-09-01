Bangladesh team shines at 15th IESO

IESO is an annual global competition on earth and environmental sciences for secondary and higher secondary school students. This year, 1000 students from across Bangladesh participated in a number of highly competitive regional and national rounds, with the top 8 students winning a place on the national team.
Professor Younus Ahmed Khan of Rajshahi University and Aryan Andaleeb Azim, a former NEO national winner, served as mentors and advisors for the Bangladesh team.
Soumya Saha from Notre Dame College, Sabit Ibtisam Anan from Dhaka Residential Model college, MS Mottaquin Tashin from Dhaka Imperial College, and Syed Iftekhar Salam Dipto from Dhaka College – each of them earned a bronze medal in the individual category of the competition.
Bangladesh Team 2 consisting of Muntasir Rahman from Adamjee Cantonment College, Ilhamul Azam from Govt Hazi Muhammad Mohsin College, Soumya Saha, and SM Mottaquin Tashin earned a silver medal for the National Team Field Investigation (NFTI) presentation on the causes of recent landslides in Rangamati, Bangladesh.
The other Bangladesh team consisting of Abrar Azim Hrittek from Cantonment Public School and College, Faiza Islam from Rajshahi College, and Syed Iftekhar Salam Dipto earned a bronze medal for their NFTI presentation on groundwater contamination and soil nutrient depletion in different riverine cities in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI), a youth-led environmental nonprofit, selected the Bangladesh team through a nationwide competitive selection process called the National Earth Olympiad (NEO). NEO is an education and knowledge movement that aims to mainstream earth and environmental science education across Bangladesh, with annual competitions since 2012.
This year, the Olympiad was supported by the British High Commission in Dhaka, through the UK government’s roles as commonwealth chair-in-office and host of COP26.
Founder of BYEI Shamir Shehab said, “For Bangladesh to become a climate-resilient nation, we would need a generation of environmental stewards who will act as practitioners, scholars, and policymakers to generate knowledge and provide thought leadership. NEO is one of the programs through which BYEI has been striving to develop these stewards since its founding in 2009.”