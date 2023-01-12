Education

DU admission test to begin on 29 April

Dhaka University
Students and guardians throng in front of the social science faculty of Dhaka University after the admission test of ‘Gha’ unit. The picture was taken on 23 October. Suvra Kanti Das

The admission test of Dhaka University (DU) for 2022-23 academic session will begin with fine arts faculty on 29 April .

The entry test of arts, social sciences and law faculty will be held on 6 May, science faculty on 12 May and business faculty on 13 May.  

These decisions were taken on Thursday in a general admission committee meeting at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate auditorium on DU campus.

In the meeting, the authorities decided to name the test after ‘Admission Test of Undergraduate Programmes’ in line with the global standards.  

DU pro vice-chancellor (education) ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, adding that they decided to change the name of the first year honour's admission test to 'admission test of undergraduate programmes' to cope up with the international standards.

However, the names of degrees -- BBA, BSS, BA and BSC-- will remain unchanged.

