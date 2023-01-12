DU admission test to begin on 29 April

These decisions were taken on Thursday in a general admission committee meeting at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury senate auditorium on DU campus.
In the meeting, the authorities decided to name the test after ‘Admission Test of Undergraduate Programmes’ in line with the global standards.
DU pro vice-chancellor (education) ASM Maksud Kamal confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, adding that they decided to change the name of the first year honour's admission test to 'admission test of undergraduate programmes' to cope up with the international standards.
However, the names of degrees -- BBA, BSS, BA and BSC-- will remain unchanged.