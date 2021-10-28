Education

JU decides not to allow admission seekers into halls

Prothom Alo English Desk
The main entrance of Jahangirnagar University
The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have decided not to allow the admission seekers into residential halls this year, following measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus among its residential students.

A notice signed by JU acting registrar Rahima Kaneez confirmed the matter, reports BSS.

Besides, the first-year students -- who are yet to be allotted seats in the dormitories -- were asked to contact their attached hall administration to smoothen the process of accommodating them into halls from 30 October.

Earlier, the admission seekers, who would participate in entry examinations of different units, would stay in the residential hall rooms that include native students’ room, central and halls mosque, TV and indoor sports room.

However, registrar Rahima Kaneez said this year the JU authorities have withdrawn the opportunity, considering the health issues of the residential students following the pandemic.

Earlier on 11 October, the authorities reopened its dormitories for both honours and Masters programme students except the first-year students under the academic session of 2019-20.

