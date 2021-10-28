JU decides not to allow admission seekers into halls

Besides, the first-year students -- who are yet to be allotted seats in the dormitories -- were asked to contact their attached hall administration to smoothen the process of accommodating them into halls from 30 October.
Earlier, the admission seekers, who would participate in entry examinations of different units, would stay in the residential hall rooms that include native students’ room, central and halls mosque, TV and indoor sports room.
However, registrar Rahima Kaneez said this year the JU authorities have withdrawn the opportunity, considering the health issues of the residential students following the pandemic.
Earlier on 11 October, the authorities reopened its dormitories for both honours and Masters programme students except the first-year students under the academic session of 2019-20.