JU halls reopen on Monday after 18 months

The students were allowed inside the halls after they showed their vaccine certificates and hall ID cards.
They were welcomed with flowers, snacks, sanitizer and masks as part of maintaining the Covid-19 health safety guidelines.
Speaking on the occasion, professor Sohel Ahmed, provost of Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall, said, "After a long closure of 18 months, the university has reopened today. We are very happy to get our students. We are welcoming them through various arrangements. As per the decision of the university, we are giving permission to the students who have completed one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Hopefully the students will follow the hygiene rules completely."
"The university administration has already made arrangements to vaccinate the students. I request the students who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately," he added.
Meanwhile, the university authorities have installed a total of six vaccination booths at the Wazed Miah Science Research Centre to inoculate the students who did not receive any dose of Covid vaccine.
Director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, Meerjady Sabrina Flora inaugurated the 3 day-long vaccination campaign at about 10:00am while JU pro vice chancellor NurulAlam, treasurer Rasheda Akhter, registrar RahimaKaneez, proctor ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan were present, among others.
Earlier on 2 October, JU authorities decided to reopen residential halls of the university on 11 October at a syndicate meeting. Academic activities of the university will resume from 21 October.