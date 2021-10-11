JU halls reopen on Monday after 18 months

The students were allowed inside the halls after they showed their vaccine certificates and hall ID cards.

They were welcomed with flowers, snacks, sanitizer and masks as part of maintaining the Covid-19 health safety guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion, professor Sohel Ahmed, provost of Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall, said, "After a long closure of 18 months, the university has reopened today. We are very happy to get our students. We are welcoming them through various arrangements. As per the decision of the university, we are giving permission to the students who have completed one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Hopefully the students will follow the hygiene rules completely."