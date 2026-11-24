Dhaka University suspends two teachers for staying abroad without permission
Two teachers of the University of Dhaka have been suspended for staying abroad without permission.
Meanwhile, former vice-chancellor Professor Md Maksud Kamal and Shahrima Tanjin Arni, a lecturer in the Department of Law, have been instructed to report in person to the university registrar within seven working days, as they failed to rejoin their posts after their leave expired.
University of Dhaka Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane disclosed the decisions on Tuesday afternoon.
He said the decisions had been taken at a meeting of the university’s highest policy-making body, the Syndicate, held on Monday night.
Professor Alfasane said Mushfiqur Rahman, a professor in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems, and Azhar Uddin Bhuiyan, a lecturer in the Department of Law, were staying abroad without permission.
They had therefore been suspended in accordance with university regulations. Two separate investigation committees have also been formed to look into the matter, he said.
Regarding former vice-chancellor Professor Md Maksud Kamal and Shahrima Tanjin Arni, a lecturer in the Department of Law, Professor Alfasane said the university was unaware of their whereabouts.
The Syndicate had therefore instructed them to report in person to the registrar within seven working days, he added.
Syndicate orders charges against two teachers
The Syndicate is also taking action against two other Dhaka University teachers over various allegations, including their roles in the July uprising and misconduct towards teachers and students.
Professor Alfasane said a fact-finding committee had been formed to investigate the allegations against Professor Shabnam Jahan of the Department of Management and Professor Kamal Uddin of the Department of Psychology.
As the committee found the allegations to be substantiated, the Syndicate has directed that charges be framed against them at its next meeting, he added.