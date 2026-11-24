Two teachers of the University of Dhaka have been suspended for staying abroad without permission.

Meanwhile, former vice-chancellor Professor Md Maksud Kamal and Shahrima Tanjin Arni, a lecturer in the Department of Law, have been instructed to report in person to the university registrar within seven working days, as they failed to rejoin their posts after their leave expired.

University of Dhaka Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane disclosed the decisions on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the decisions had been taken at a meeting of the university’s highest policy-making body, the Syndicate, held on Monday night.