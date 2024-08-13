HSC, equivalent exams proposed to begin on 11 Sept
Education boards proposed the interim government to start Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations on 11 September.
Dhaka Education Board’s chairman Tapan Kumar Sarker revealed this information to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.
HSC and equivalent exams were suspended several times due to the situation centering the job quota reform movement. The HSC and equivalent exams were suspended from 18 July for the first time amid the movement.
When the situation deteriorated further, the authorities suspended all exams on 21, 23 and 25 July. Later, exams from 28 July to 1 August were cancelled.
The authorities later decided that the exams will begin under a new routine from 11 August.
However on 7 August, a statement signed by Dhaka education board’s exam controller Md. Abul Bashar informed that the exams won’t begin on 11 August.
A source from the education board said the question papers kept at police stations were damaged during attacks following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.