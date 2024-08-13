HSC, equivalent exams proposed to begin on 11 Sept

HSC and equivalent exams were suspended several times due to the situation centering the job quota reform movement. The HSC and equivalent exams were suspended from 18 July for the first time amid the movement.

When the situation deteriorated further, the authorities suspended all exams on 21, 23 and 25 July. Later, exams from 28 July to 1 August were cancelled.

The authorities later decided that the exams will begin under a new routine from 11 August.