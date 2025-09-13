Class XI admissions: Irregularities in ‘education quota’

Allegations of irregularities have arisen in Class XI admissions concerning two categories of the ‘education quota’. Stakeholders fear that misuse of this system will deprive many meritorious students of admission.

During the online application process, no documents are required as proof; submission of documents is only necessary at the time of admission to colleges and madrasas.

According to the admission guidelines, 1 per cent of seats (Education Quota-1) are reserved for children of officials and staff of the Ministry of Education, while a further 1 per cent (Education Quota-2) is reserved for children of teachers, officials and staff of institutions and offices under the Ministry and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. However, despite being separate categories, many children of staff from subordinate offices applied under Education Quota-1 and were also selected.