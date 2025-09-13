Class XI admissions: Irregularities in ‘education quota’
2,077 students have been selected under the quota for children of the education ministry officials and staff, despite only a few such children passing the SSC examination.
Allegations of irregularities have arisen in Class XI admissions concerning two categories of the ‘education quota’. Stakeholders fear that misuse of this system will deprive many meritorious students of admission.
During the online application process, no documents are required as proof; submission of documents is only necessary at the time of admission to colleges and madrasas.
According to the admission guidelines, 1 per cent of seats (Education Quota-1) are reserved for children of officials and staff of the Ministry of Education, while a further 1 per cent (Education Quota-2) is reserved for children of teachers, officials and staff of institutions and offices under the Ministry and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. However, despite being separate categories, many children of staff from subordinate offices applied under Education Quota-1 and were also selected.
Sources confirmed that the issue came to light after publication of the first round of results. The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee subsequently issued a warning, stating that candidates must provide a certificate from the relevant office at the time of admission. Failure to provide accurate evidence of eligibility would result in cancellation of admission.
Nevertheless, even after completion of all three admission phases, 2,077 students were selected under Education Quota-1 (for children of Ministry officials and staff). This indicates clear irregularity, as sources confirmed that only a handful of such children passed the SSC examination this year.
*More to follow