HSC, equivalent exams begin tomorrow

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin across the country tomorrow with holding Bangla First Paper examination, reports BSS.

According to officials, the total number of candidates under 11 education boards- nine general education boards, one madrasa and one technical board is 1,203,407 this year.

Of them, 622,796 are male and 580,611 are female examinees. The examinations will take place at 2,649 centres while the exams will end on 13 December.

The number of examinees was 1,399,690 last year while the number of examinees this year declined by 196,283 compared to that of last year.