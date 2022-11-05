HSC, equivalent exams begin tomorrow

Earlier on 19 October, in a press conference, education minister Dipu Moni said, "We think that the total number of examinees has decreased mainly due to the decrease of irregular examinees. The number of irregular examinees in 2020 was 266,501. Last year the irregular candidates were more than 114,000. But this year that number is over 53,000".
Various steps have been taken for holding the examinations this year in a fair manner, she said, adding that all coaching centers across the country will remain closed for 42 days from 3 November to 14 December during the exams.
Candidates should enter the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the beginning of the examination, the minister said.
In case of late entry due to unavoidable reasons, the candidate's roll number, time of entry, reason for delay etc, should be written in a register and reported to the concerned education board on the same day, she said, adding that which set of question papers will be distributed will be informed 25 minutes before the start of the examination.
Only the Officer-in-Charge (Secretary) of the center will be allowed to enter the center with mobile phone or electronic devices and such mobile phone must be a normal one that cannot take photograph, Dipu Moni said.
She said this year marks and duration of the examinations have been reduced. Candidates of science department have to answer 15 out of 25 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in 20 minutes. Three out of eight questions must be answered in the written or theory part of the test in 1 hour and 40 minutes. Candidates of Humanities and Business Education will have to answer 15 out of 30 MCQs in 20 minutes. Four out of 11 questions must be answered in the theory part of the examination in 1 hour and 40 minutes.
The education minister said that despite the revised syllabus, there will be full-time examinations in all subjects next year.