Jubaer studies medicine after becoming engineer

I studied electrical and electronic engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), but I got involved with biomedical engineering in the final year of my graduation. I mainly worked on how disease can be detected using artificial intelligence and how tumour markers can be detected using the artificial intelligence language model. In fact, my interest in medicine grew while working on biomedical engineering. There is no opportunity to study both medicine and engineering from the perspective of Bangladesh, but it is very common to obtain a double degree in North America because they want to create medical scientist, who mainly operates healthcare-related initiatives. Since there is no opportunity in Bangladesh I came aboard for study.