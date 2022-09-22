Education

Two-day research fair begins at Dhaka University on 22 Oct

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to organise a two-day long ‘Research Fair’ from October 22 to let the researchers showcase their research and publications, reports BSS.

The decision came from a meeting held on Tuesday at the university’s Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, with DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.

The overall progress and preparation of the Research Fair was reviewed in the meeting which was also attended by DU Pro-VC (academic) ASM Maksud Kamal and DU treasurer Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed.

The two-day fair will be inaugurated on 22 October at university’s central field, added the release.

In the closing ceremony of the fair, the best journal from the journals published marking the university’s centenary celebration by different faculties and institutes will be awarded.

Apart from this, prizes will be awarded to the winners of the best posters displayed in the fair as well as to the winners of essay and poetry competition organized on the occasion of the university's centenary.

In the fair, various faculties and institutes will also publish separate 'brochures' highlighting their research activities and outlook.

Read more from Education
Post Comment