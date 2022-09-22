Two-day research fair begins at Dhaka University on 22 Oct

In the closing ceremony of the fair, the best journal from the journals published marking the university’s centenary celebration by different faculties and institutes will be awarded.

Apart from this, prizes will be awarded to the winners of the best posters displayed in the fair as well as to the winners of essay and poetry competition organized on the occasion of the university's centenary.

In the fair, various faculties and institutes will also publish separate 'brochures' highlighting their research activities and outlook.