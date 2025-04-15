KUET suspends 37 students over February clash

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) has suspended 37 students in connection with the violent clashes that erupted on campus in February this year.

The decision was taken during an emergency syndicate meeting held on Monday night.

Alongside the suspensions, the university authorities also announced that academic activities will resume on 4 May, with residential halls set to reopen on 2 May.

But, protesting students have rejected the decision, vowing to continue their sit-in in front of the administrative building until the halls are reopened.