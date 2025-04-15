KUET suspends 37 students over February clash
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) has suspended 37 students in connection with the violent clashes that erupted on campus in February this year.
The decision was taken during an emergency syndicate meeting held on Monday night.
Alongside the suspensions, the university authorities also announced that academic activities will resume on 4 May, with residential halls set to reopen on 2 May.
But, protesting students have rejected the decision, vowing to continue their sit-in in front of the administrative building until the halls are reopened.
According to a press release issued late Monday by KUET's Public Relations Office, the 101st (emergency) syndicate meeting convened to review the sealed investigation report submitted by a probe committee formed during the 98th (emergency) syndicate meeting on 19 February.
The investigation followed the violent incidents that occurred on 18 and 19 February.
"Based on the findings and allegations of involvement in the incident, the syndicate decided to suspend 37 students," the release said.
"The matter has also been referred to the university's Student Disciplinary Committee for further action, as per the recommendations of the investigation report," it mentioned.
Protesting students expressed frustration, saying their primary demand was for the immediate reopening of the halls, starting Monday night.
They also complained about the lack of official communication from the authorities following the syndicate meeting.
"We waited to be informed but no one came to brief us," one student said.
The students argue that the delay in resuming academic activities is disrupting their education and livelihood. Many noted that the inability to stay in university halls is affecting their private tuition jobs - a crucial source of income for numerous students.
The unrest at KUET traces back to 18 February, when clashes broke out between members of Chhatra Dal and other students, along with local residents, amid tensions over calls to ban student politics on campus. The violence left over 100 people injured.
In the wake of the clashes, KUET suspended academic activities and closed all halls indefinitely on 25 February.