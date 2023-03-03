ISD holds inclusion symposium for children with special needs

He conducted two workshops – ‘Establishing the Inclusive Classroom’ and ‘How to Tackle the most Challenging Scenarios.’
The first workshop allowed participants to learn and discuss inclusion from being something that takes a huge amount of effort and money outside of classrooms to something quite simple and can be done in all settings, universally by every teacher.
Participants also left the workshops with many practical ideas they could do in their classes. The second workshop focused on behavior. Sobel introduced several models and approaches that can help people to diminish numerous behavioral challenges and discussed the most challenging scenarios of any school.
A total of 25 workshops were conducted during the event, and representatives from several NGOs led these sessions along with ISD faculties. Guest speakers from several NGOs include Ashique Selim, consultant psychiatrist, PHWC; Thuji Grace, clinical head, Inner Circle Private Limited; Jayne Nadarajoo, founding director, ASPIRE Center for Inclusive Education and Training; Nazish Arman, Suchona Foundation; Pranay Bhuiyan, Suchona Foundation; and Ganesh Kanapathy, Co-Founder, The GUILD International College. Additionally, Kuri Chisim, Khalid Afif Mehran, and Farasha Khan conducted workshops and they are ECD Program Specialists, Faculty Members, Masters in ECD Program, and Psychologists, IED, from BRAC.
The event allowed people to expand their knowledge, strengthened their resilience, and increased their capacity for inclusion. It has been a fantastic event for professional development opportunities, especially for those working with children with special needs or related fields.