ISD holds inclusion symposium for children with special needs

International School Dhaka (ISD) has collaborated with Bangladesh Finance to organise an inclusion symposium for the first time in Bangladesh. The event took place at ISD campus on 3 March.

The event was focused on children with special needs and how schools can include more diverse learners in the everyday classroom in Bangladesh, read a press release.

It is the right of every child to receive quality education to develop their skills and realise their full potential, regardless of all their challenges.

The event keynote speaker was Daniel Sobel, CEO of Inclusion Expert; chair, International Forums of Inclusion Practitioners; and Founder, of Global Inclusive Teaching Initiative. He is also the consultant and advisor to schools, regional and national governments, UNESCO, the UN, and the EU.