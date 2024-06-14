British Council marks completion of 5,400 Foundation English Tests
The British Council has organised a 'Certificate and Award Giving Ceremony' to acknowledge the successful delivery of 5,400 Foundation English Tests (FETs) to the ‘Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Project (2nd Revised)’.
The event took place at Utshob Banquet Hall, Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka on 12 June, said a press release.
As a proud partner, the British Council has offered an English Language proficiency assessment for 16,000 youths of the ‘Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Project (2nd Revised)’ under the Hi-Tech Park Authority since 2019. Recently, the British Council has delivered 5,400 FETs in eight locations nationwide.
These tests have been instrumental in evaluating the English skills of the candidates and employees, thereby significantly enhancing their professional careers.
The award ceremony was graced by Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary, ICT Division, as the chief guest. He said, "Today, we are delighted to not only celebrate the outstanding achievement of the candidates from the 'Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Project (2nd Revised)' in completing the FET but also to mark the project's success. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the British Council and the mentors for their unwavering support in helping candidates shape their success stories."
The FET offers a simpler and fairer assessment. It assesses lower English levels, making it more appropriate for candidates who only require entry-level English. It's quicker to complete and more affordable.
Maxim Raimann, exams director Bangladesh, British Council, said, 'We congratulate all the test takers who completed Foundation English Tests successfully. We are currently providing FET delivery support to vocational schools, government bodies, and other organisations through our delivery partners. We believe FET can help entities like ' Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Project (2nd Revised)' understand candidates' proficiency level in the English language to boost their effectiveness in an increasingly challenging job market.'
Md Humayun Kobir, project director, Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Project (2nd Revised); from the British Council, Maxim Raimann, Exams Director Bangladesh, Miriam Ceberio, Foundation English Test Global Product Manager, Global Assessment; SheiRen Ong, Global Commercial Development Manager from British Council; Zunayed Ahmed, Director Operations; and Sarwat Reza, Director of Business Development, spoke at the event.
The FET delivery partners of the British Council have been awarded in the event, including CodersTrust Bangladesh, Ezze Technology Limited, ADDIE Soft Limited, Shooting Star Limited, Webpers Limited, Logical Triangle-NRB Jobs-Zayanzara Limited JV, dCrowd IT Limited and JV, Digicon Technologies PLC who have played a critical role in making the success. The certificates for the 5,400 candidates have been given to the delivery partners for distribution among the candidates.