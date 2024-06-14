British Council marks completion of 5,400 Foundation English Tests

The British Council has organised a 'Certificate and Award Giving Ceremony' to acknowledge the successful delivery of 5,400 Foundation English Tests (FETs) to the ‘Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Project (2nd Revised)’.

The event took place at Utshob Banquet Hall, Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka on 12 June, said a press release.

As a proud partner, the British Council has offered an English Language proficiency assessment for 16,000 youths of the ‘Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Project (2nd Revised)’ under the Hi-Tech Park Authority since 2019. Recently, the British Council has delivered 5,400 FETs in eight locations nationwide.