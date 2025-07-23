HSC: Postponed exams of 22, 24 July to be held on the same day: Education adviser

The postponed HSC and equivalent examinations of 22 and 24 July will be held in the morning and afternoon on the same day, education adviser CR Abrar has said.

However, the date has not been fixed yet.

The education adviser said this while answering queries of the newsmen at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The HSC and equivalent examinations scheduled for 22 and 24 July have been postponed after the fighter jet crash at the Milestone School and College at Diabari in the capital.

The education adviser said the date of the examinations of 22 and 24 July will be announced through a notification. The day When the examination of 22 July will be held in the morning, the examination of 24 will be held on that day in the afternoon.