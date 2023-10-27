UAP holds seminar on Smart Grid Solution

Smart Grid Solution: Empowering the Future of Power Distribution – with this motto, DPDC organised a seminar titled ‘Exploring Smart Grids, Shaping the Future of Sustainable Energy’ at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) on Thursday, 26 October 2023, stated a press release.

‘Construction and Augmentation of Substation Installation of Capacitor Bank and Introduction of Smart Grid in Power System under DPDC Areas (CSCSG Project)’ – under this project initiated by Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), co-funded by the European Union (EU) and French Agency for Development (AFD) this seminar was held to discover the endless possibilities of smarter energy future. This event was facilitated by the implementing partner and official consultant organisation NKSoft Corporation, USA.

Vice-chancellor of UAP Professor Kamrul Ahsan was the chairman of the seminar while, executive director (engineering) of DPDC Morshed Alam Khan and chief engineer of DPDC Md Tariqul Hoque were the special guests. The event's seminar moderation and keynote speech were expertly handled by consultants from NkSoft Corporation, USA.

Notably, managing director at NKSoft Corporation John Chowdhury lent his insights as one of the distinguished consultants from the organisation.