Junior scholarship: Exam decision after 8 months of academic year raises questions

Moreover, each student will have to pay a fee of Tk 600 to sit in the exam, which includes a fee of Tk 400 for the board and another Tk 200 as the centre fee. The Ministry of Education also issued guidelines regarding this examination yesterday, Wednesday.

Some education experts say that the decision for such an important exam should have been announced at the beginning of the academic year. Announcing the exam at the very end of the academic year will place extra pressure on students. Additionally, allowing only 25 per cent of students to participate could increase educational inequality.

It may leave behind the students who are already struggling, as schools will focus primarily on the top 25 per cent. Meanwhile, other students in the class may be overlooked, despite needing more support to achieve the intended learning outcomes. Furthermore, reliance on coaching and private tuition may increase, adding a financial burden on parents.