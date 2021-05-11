Legal notice to govt seeks cancellation of MBBS results

A legal notice has been sent to the government seeking cancellation of the 'faulty results' of the MBBS admission test in the 2020-2021 academic year and formulation of a new merit list, reports UNB.
Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kawshar sent the notice on behalf of 248 candidates on Tuesday.
According to the notice, the results of the MBBS admission test for the 2020-2021 academic year published on 4 April contained numerous errors and major inconsistencies.
According to the rules of admission test published by the Department of Health Education on 8 February, if a candidate participates in the admission test for the second time while he is admitted in a medical college, 7.5 marks will be deducted from his total marks. Again, if a candidate passes the HSC examination last year and appears in the admission test after a delay of one year, his 5 marks will be deducted.
But the published results show that this rule was not followed in case of many candidates.
Besides at least two objective questions had two correct answers according to the textbook approved by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board whereas at least three questions had no correct answers.
On the other hand, there was also a huge inconsistency in filling the reserved district and indigenous quota seats, the notice states.
The lawyers sending the legal notice claimed that no visible action has been taken regarding these inconsistencies and errors despite repeated requests to the concerned authorities.
The Bureau of Health Education is going to start the admission process in the medical colleges in the 2020-2021 academic year from May 22 on the basis of faulty merit list, alleged the lawyers.
In the notice, the Bureau of Health Education has been asked to suspend the admission process for the academic year 2020-21 within the next three days and to prepare a new merit list after reviewing the results by canceling the defective merit list.