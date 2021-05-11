Legal notice to govt seeks cancellation of MBBS results

But the published results show that this rule was not followed in case of many candidates.

Besides at least two objective questions had two correct answers according to the textbook approved by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board whereas at least three questions had no correct answers.

On the other hand, there was also a huge inconsistency in filling the reserved district and indigenous quota seats, the notice states.

The lawyers sending the legal notice claimed that no visible action has been taken regarding these inconsistencies and errors despite repeated requests to the concerned authorities.

The Bureau of Health Education is going to start the admission process in the medical colleges in the 2020-2021 academic year from May 22 on the basis of faulty merit list, alleged the lawyers.

In the notice, the Bureau of Health Education has been asked to suspend the admission process for the academic year 2020-21 within the next three days and to prepare a new merit list after reviewing the results by canceling the defective merit list.