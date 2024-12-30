Textbook distribution hits a snag as book printing not yet completed

The new academic year is beginning in just two days, but the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is yet to finish printing a large number of books for primary and secondary classes.

Out of a total of more than 400 million books, clearance certificates or pre-delivery inspections (PDIs) have been issued for sending only 47.5 million books to the upazila level as of last Saturday.

As a result, all students across the country are not going to receive all the books on the first day of the new year. Hence, the NCTB is planning to start the academic year by providing at least three new books (Bangla, English and Mathematics) to students of all classes. However, an uncertainty has emerged as to whether that plan will be fully implemented or not.

When asked, NCTB chairman professor AKM Riazul Hasan on Sunday expressed hope that all students will be provided with at least three books on the first day of the year. Among them, students from grades I to III will receive some more books alongside Bangla, English and mathematics.

All books for classes IV and V will be reached by 5 January. Three books each for students from classes VI to X will be provided on the first day of the year. Books of five more subjects of these grades will be provided by 10 January. The remaining books will reach all students by 20 January.