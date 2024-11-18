No bar in forming academic relations between DU and Pakistan
Dhaka University snapped all its relations, including the academic one, with Pakistan in 2015. But the university has shifted its position.
The decision to normalise relations with Pakistan was taken from a regular meeting of the syndicate, the highest policy making body of the university, this month.
As a result, there is no more bar in forming academic relations between Dhaka University and Pakistan.
In 2015, the university syndicate, led by the then vice-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique, snapped all its relations, including the academic one, with Pakistan.
Speaking about this, DU pro-vice chancellor (admin) Sayema Haque Bidisha told Prothom Alo Monday that since Dhaka University is an academic institution, many of its teachers and students want to go to Pakistan to study with scholarships or attend conferences there.
The decision to normalise relations with Pakistan was taken from a syndicate meeting on the basis of the opinions of all considering the benefits of the faculties and students, she added.