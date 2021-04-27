'London School of Commerce', Dhaka unauthorised: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has found an unauthorised study centre ‘London School of Commerce (LSC), Dhaka’ which has been running educational activities in the name of United Kingdom’s LSC.
The regulatory commission of the country’s higher education urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to close the centre, said a UGC press release on Tuesday, reports BSS.
The study center is offering a variety of diploma, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees under the auspices of UK’s Wrexham Glyndwr University, the University of Bedfordshire and the Scottish Qualification Authority, the UGC said in a press release on Tuesday.
UGC has advised all students and admission seekers to be aware of this unauthorised study centre.
The study centre which has neither any authorization from the government nor from the commission has been conducting its activities since 2005 and it has two branches (Gulshan-2and Banani) in the capital, UGC found out.
The study centre has a website www.lscdhaka.org/ through which it has recently published a circular of students’ admission offering bachelor of Business Studies, master’s of Business Administration, foundation in Business And professional diploma in International Business.
All these courses’ tenure is from eight months to two years. LSC Dhaka had a record of circulating recruitment processes on bdjobs.com, according to the release.