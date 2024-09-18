Chittagong, Jagannath universities get new VCs

Professor Muhammad Yahia Akhtar has been appointed acting vice chancellor of Chittagong University while professor Md Rezaul Karim has been appointed seventh VC of Jagannath University.

Yahiya Akhtar is a retired professor from the department of political science at Chittagong University (CU).

A notification in this regard was issued by the education ministry on Wednesday.

On 12 August, CU VC professor Md Abu Taher and two pro-VCs professor Benu Kumar Dey and professor Sekandar Chowdhury resigned in face of protests.