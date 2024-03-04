44th BCS written exam result likely in April
The result of written examination of 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) is likely to be published in the first week of April.
A source at the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
The necessary preparation to publish the result of 44th BCS written examination is at the final stage. The result may be published in the first week of April, sources said.
The preliminary examination was held at all divisional cities across the country on 27 May last year. A total of 350,716 job seekers applied against some 1,710 vacant posts in the civil service.
A total of 15,708 candidates passed in the preliminary examination of 44th BCS examinations.
According to the circular, some 250 people will be recruited to the administration cadre while 50 to police cadre, 10 to foreign service, 14 to Ansar, 30 to audit, 11 to tax, eight to co-operative, seven to railway, 10 to information, six to commerce, 27 to family planning, three to food, 485 to technical and 776 to education cadre services.