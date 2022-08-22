Public university teachers’ weekly working hours to be 40

Speaking to Prothom Alo, UGC chairman (routine duty) professor Dil Afroza Begum said, “The policy has been finalised after working for two years. Now it will be presented before a meeting of the full committee of UGC. Later, it will be sent to the education ministry for implementation.”

UGC said necessary number of teachers is essential for conducting the teaching and research activities properly. A specific policy is required to determine the necessary number of teachers before giving approval to recruit manpower through ‘teaching load calculation’ at the university. The policy has been made for this.

According to the UGC, currently there are 160 public and private universities in the country. The number of their students is around 4.7 million (including the students of colleges affiliated with the universities). Among the universities, 52 are public and the number of their teachers is around 15,500 (excluding the affiliated colleges).

The 40-hour working hour has been divided into two segments – contact hour and non-contact hour. ‘Contact hour’ will be based on position of a teacher, whose average hour will be 13 every week. In these 13 hours a teacher will be directly engaged in teaching the courses recommended by the academic council. He also will spend an hour for every course every week for counselling the students.