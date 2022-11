A total of 2,69,602 students have got GPA-5 across the country in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, reports UNB.

Among them, 1,21,156 are male students and 1,48, 446 are female students.

The number of GPA-5(the highest grade) achievers have increased by 86,262 against last year's 1,83,340 .The result was announced today at 12 noon on Monday.