HSC results: 9 rules to follow for re-evaluation

Students must follow nine rules of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards to apply for re-evaluation of the HSC Exam 2025 results.

The Dhaka Education Board has issued the procedure, signed by its Controller of Examinations, Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider.

# Dates for submitting result re-evaluation applications: 17 to 23 October 2025.

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2025 will be published on Thursday, 16 October.