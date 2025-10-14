HSC results: 9 rules to follow for re-evaluation
Students must follow nine rules of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards to apply for re-evaluation of the HSC Exam 2025 results.
The Dhaka Education Board has issued the procedure, signed by its Controller of Examinations, Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider.
# Dates for submitting result re-evaluation applications: 17 to 23 October 2025.
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2025 will be published on Thursday, 16 October.
Nine rules to follow:
1. Visit the website, fill in the roll number and registration number in the designated place, and select the board from the drop-down menu. Then click the submit button.
2. Next, provide your mobile number. An SMS will be sent to this number when the re-evaluation result is published.
3. On the next screen, the student’s subject-wise result will be displayed. Select one or more subjects for re-evaluation and click the ‘Pay Fee’ button.
4. A fee of Tk 150 must be paid for each paper. For subjects with two papers (e.g., Bangla First Paper & Bangla Second Paper), applications must be made for both papers.
5. The payable amount will be displayed on the screen. The fee can be paid via bKash, Nagad, Sonali Seba, DBBL Rocket, or Teletalk mobile SIM. Detailed steps for fee payment can be found by clicking the ‘Help’ button on the portal mentioned above.
6. After paying the fee, return to the application portal and click the ‘Submit’ button.
7. Once an application is submitted after paying the fee, additional subjects can be added in the same way. In this case, there is no need to provide a new mobile number.
8. If changes or corrections are needed before paying the fee, click the ‘Delete’ button to withdraw the selected subjects (for which the fee has not yet been paid) and select new subjects. However, once the fee is paid, the applied subjects cannot be canceled, and the fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.
9. No manual applications will be accepted for the re-evaluation of HSC Exam 2025 results.
For detailed information, students should visit the Dhaka Education board website.