ULAB to host 9th Inter-University Student Conference and Cultural Competition

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is about to host the 9th Inter-University Student Conference and Cultural Competition, scheduled to take place on 19-20 October 2023, stated a press release.

The event, organised by the Department of English and Humanities (DEH), promises to be an insightful exploration of the theme ‘Gender: The Binary and Beyond’. This year, the Department of English and Humanities has partnered with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Bangladesh to host the event.