ULAB and IAMCR Bangladesh to organise Dhaka Media Summit for the second time 

In collaboration with the International Association for Media and Communication Research Bangladesh (IAMCR Bangladesh), the Media Studies and Journalism department of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is going to organise the second season of Dhaka Media Summit.
The event will take place on 13 and 14 October 2023 at ULAB Research Building Auditorium in Dhanmondi. The Summit with the theme “Reshaping Cinema Narratives” brings together the filmmakers, film producers, film broadcasters, academics, policymakers and civil society representatives to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the changing cinema landscape, a press release reads.
The event will be held both online and in person.
The summit intends to explore how cinema has evolved from traditional formats to new mediums, and how filmmakers have used personal narratives to express their realities.
The event will play a crucial role in addressing the issues of censorship and regulation for cinema in Bangladesh. Additionally, the summit will encompass various topics related to cinema, including how new media and OTT platforms influence cinema production, distribution, and consumption.
A total of 58 research papers will be presented, representing 11 different countries from around the globe. The summit is set to feature roundtable discussions, lecture sessions, keynote speeches, and masterclasses throughout the two-day event.
Notably, the first season of this summit was organized in 2022, focusing on the theme of the "Future of Journalism."