ULAB and IAMCR Bangladesh to organise Dhaka Media Summit for the second time 

In collaboration with the International Association for Media and Communication Research Bangladesh (IAMCR Bangladesh), the Media Studies and Journalism department of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is going to organise the second season of Dhaka Media Summit.

The event will take place on 13 and 14 October 2023 at ULAB Research Building Auditorium in Dhanmondi. The Summit with the theme “Reshaping Cinema Narratives” brings together the filmmakers, film producers, film broadcasters, academics, policymakers and civil society representatives to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the changing cinema landscape, a press release reads.