Maa and food – the recipe of comfort and love

Food is a language of love, best expressed by our mothers. The ever so familiar aroma of food simmering in the kitchen makes us rush to see what is being made. Maa hands us a bite asking for a review – a rather relatable depiction of a typical evening in a Bengali household.

Our regular table spread at home usually holds a significant cultural value. Recipes followed to cook the mouth-watering delicacies usually date back to the yesteryears of our ancestors, passed down from one generation to another. These recipes have also been curated in ways best aligned with our region’s food supply, explaining the sovereignty of rice, potato, lentils and fish within the Bengali cuisine. Moreover, it is what connects us all as a family, and as a community. The attraction towards a bowl of steaming “shorshe ilish” is what most Bengalis can relate to. Among all of this, the person familiarising us with our culture through food combined with big sprinkles of love is our mothers.