Math and Physics Olympiad held virtually

The Bangladeshi contestants were Md Maruf Hassan and Tahjib Hossain Khan of Ananda Mohan College, Mymensingh; Tahmid Hameem Chowdhury and Adnan Sadiq of Notre Dame College, Dhaka; Md Fuad Al Alam of Dhaka Residential Model College; and Nuzhat Ahmed of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka.
Meawhile, five other contestants from Bangladesh participated in the 51th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) on the day. The practical phase of the contest was held between 2:00pm and 7:00am.
This year, Rashedul Islam, Absur Khan Siam, Golam Ishtiaque, Md Fahim Abrar and Imtiaz Tanveer Rahim from Bangladesh sit for the contest virtually.
The second phase of IMO contest has started today at the same time. On the other hand, theoretical contest of IPhO will be held on 21 July.
This year, Russia is hosting the IMO while IPhO is hosted by Lithuania.
Results of the Olympiads will be announced during the finale on 24 July.
Supported by Dutch-Bangla Bank and Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad committee and Bangladesh Physics Olympiad committee select the contestants in phases from educational institutions.