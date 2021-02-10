Maximum health protection to be ensured for students: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said maximum health protection will be ensured at all of country’s educational institutions before bringing back the student to their respective schools.

“The government is sincere enough to bring the children back to school. And, the students will be returned to schools after considering all the risks and ensuring maximum health protection,“ said the education minister.

She made the comments while inaugurating a campaign ‘Safe Back to

School’, at a hotel in the capital today, which was launched by 15 national and international development organizations aiming to make the government’s plan to reopen schools a successful one.

The minister said, “The COVID-19 situation has created an opportunity for us to re-evaluate and reform the current education system and turn it into a world class one”.

Dipu Moni also called upon all the concerned government departments,

institutions, development and donor agencies to work together to bring

the children back to school safely.