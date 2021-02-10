Maximum health protection to be ensured for students: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said maximum health protection will be ensured at all of country’s educational institutions before bringing back the student to their respective schools.
“The government is sincere enough to bring the children back to school. And, the students will be returned to schools after considering all the risks and ensuring maximum health protection,“ said the education minister.
She made the comments while inaugurating a campaign ‘Safe Back to
School’, at a hotel in the capital today, which was launched by 15 national and international development organizations aiming to make the government’s plan to reopen schools a successful one.
The minister said, “The COVID-19 situation has created an opportunity for us to re-evaluate and reform the current education system and turn it into a world class one”.
Dipu Moni also called upon all the concerned government departments,
institutions, development and donor agencies to work together to bring
the children back to school safely.
Director general of the Department of Secondary and Higher
Education, professor Syed Md Golam Farooq, UNICEF deputy country
representative Veera Mendonca and Head of AID, development assistance
to the Canadian high commission Phedra Moon Morris spoke it as the
special guests.
Onno Van Manen, country director of Save the Children and Director
(Program Development and Quality) of Save the Children Reefat Bin
Sattar also attended the programme.
The children of the National Children’s Task Force (NCTF) shared
their experiences of not being able to go to school for the last 10
months.
The ‘Safe Back to School (SB2S)’ campaign aims to support the
government to prepare children, families, parents and educational
institutions to resume the educational activities so that students can
go back to the school safely.
The organisations who joined hands for the campaign are- BRAC,
Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM),
Educo Bangladesh, FIVDB, Friendship, Humanity Inclusion (HI), Jagorany
Chakra Foundation (JCF), Plan International Bangladesh, Room to Read,
Save the Children in Bangladesh, Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Stromme
Foundation, World Vision International and Young Power in Social
Action (YPSA).