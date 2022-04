MBBS admission test results have been published and 55.13 per cent of the candidates have passed.

The results were published on Tuesday afternoon.

The medical admission test was held at 10:00am to 11:00pm across the country. It was held on 100 marks of MCQ.

Results will be sent to successful candidates based on merit list. Moreover, results will be available in the website of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The pass number is 40.