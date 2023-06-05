40 journalists receive fellowship, ‘Necessary Workshops for a Better Press’ launched

Being selected as one of the EMK Center’s Small Grant winners of 2022-23, BJS, in an honest attempt, is arranging the fellowship programme, for the first time ever in the country.

The attendees will learn and refresh their working skills in seven (07) modules – Mobilephone journalism, Storytelling techniques & sourcing, Multiplatform journalism, Ethics & working on Investigative storytelling, Long-form story writing, Basic Fake news & misinformation debunking, and Basic Hostile Environment Training.

The trainers, all seasoned journalists, of the fellowship have proven and successful track records in their own careers and in the dissemination of knowledge as well.