All educational institutions to reopen on 18 August

The education ministry has issued an order to reopen all educational institutions under the ministry from 18 August.

The ministry issued the order today, Thursday.

According to the order, the chief adviser of the interim government ordered the educational institutions to resume academic activities.

Academic activities of all educational institutions were shut since 17 July amid the quota reform movement.

Later the authorities declared to reopen primary schools, except those in 12 city corporations and Narsingdi pourashava areas, from 4 August.

But the decision was reversed as the situation had deteriorated.