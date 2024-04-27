Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 100pc waiver on admission fees
Canadian University of Bangladesh is offering 100 per cent waivers on admission fees in the ongoing admission festival for the summer 2024 session on its campus.
The admission fest started on 25 April and continue till 30 April, says a press release.
During this festival, five students will get 100 per cent off on admission fees through a lottery every day during the campign. In Addition, the first three students admitted each day will also get this deal.
Besides, the university is providing scholarships up to 100 per cent based on SSC and HSC exam results.
The admission fest of the Canadian University of Bangladesh for the summer 2024 session was inaugurated by professor Gias U Ahsan, vice chancellor (VC) and pro VC.
The university has different undergraduate programmes including Shipping and Maritime Science, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), English, LLB, Media Communication and Journalism and postgraduate programmes such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Executive MBA (EMBA), and Maritime Transportation and Logistics.
To apply online, visit the university website or contact 01707070280, 01707070284 (WhatsApp)