Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 100pc waiver on admission fees

Canadian University of Bangladesh is offering 100 per cent waivers on admission fees in the ongoing admission festival for the summer 2024 session on its campus.

The admission fest started on 25 April and continue till 30 April, says a press release.

During this festival, five students will get 100 per cent off on admission fees through a lottery every day during the campign. In Addition, the first three students admitted each day will also get this deal.