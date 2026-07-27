Monash University offers scholarships in Australia: Here's everything you need to know

Monash University in Australia is offering scholarships for international students for the 2026–27 academic year. The scholarships are available for postgraduate and PhD programmes. The deadline for applications is 31 July 2026.

Founded in 1958, Monash University is a public research university in Melbourne, Australia, named after General Sir John Monash of the First World War. The scholarship covers accommodation costs, full tuition fees, books and course materials.