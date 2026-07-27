Monash University offers scholarships in Australia: Here's everything you need to know
Monash University in Australia is offering scholarships for international students for the 2026–27 academic year. The scholarships are available for postgraduate and PhD programmes. The deadline for applications is 31 July 2026.
Founded in 1958, Monash University is a public research university in Melbourne, Australia, named after General Sir John Monash of the First World War. The scholarship covers accommodation costs, full tuition fees, books and course materials.
Eligibility requirements
Applicants must be international students.
They must have a strong academic record.
They must hold an offer letter from Monash University for a research master's or PhD programme.
They must have research experience.
They must provide proof of English language proficiency, with a minimum IELTS score of 6.5.
They must meet all other admission requirements set by Monash University.
Required documents
Passport
Passport-sized photograph
Academic transcripts and certificates
Motivation letter
Research proposal
Reference letters
Curriculum vitae (CV)
IELTS Academic or TOEFL score report
Scholarship benefits
Accommodation costs and a relocation allowance
Full tuition fee coverage
Living allowance
Books and course materials
Health care or health insurance allowance provided by the university
How to apply
Applications can be submitted online. To apply and find detailed information about the application process and other requirements, click here.
Application deadline: 31 July 2026.