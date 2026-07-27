Education

Monash University offers scholarships in Australia: Here's everything you need to know

Prothom Alo Desk
AI/ Prothom Alo

Monash University in Australia is offering scholarships for international students for the 2026–27 academic year. The scholarships are available for postgraduate and PhD programmes. The deadline for applications is 31 July 2026.

Founded in 1958, Monash University is a public research university in Melbourne, Australia, named after General Sir John Monash of the First World War. The scholarship covers accommodation costs, full tuition fees, books and course materials.

Eligibility requirements

  • Applicants must be international students.

  • They must have a strong academic record.

  • They must hold an offer letter from Monash University for a research master's or PhD programme.

  • They must have research experience.

  • They must provide proof of English language proficiency, with a minimum IELTS score of 6.5.

  • They must meet all other admission requirements set by Monash University.

Also Read

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File photo

Required documents

  • Passport

  • Passport-sized photograph

  • Academic transcripts and certificates

  • Motivation letter

  • Research proposal

  • Reference letters

  • Curriculum vitae (CV)

  • IELTS Academic or TOEFL score report

Scholarship benefits

  • Accommodation costs and a relocation allowance

  • Full tuition fee coverage

  • Living allowance

  • Books and course materials

  • Health care or health insurance allowance provided by the university

Also Read

British council offers STEM scholarships for women to study in UK

How to apply

Applications can be submitted online. To apply and find detailed information about the application process and other requirements, click here.

Application deadline: 31 July 2026.

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