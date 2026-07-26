Harvard Academy Scholars Program opens applications, offers $80,000 annual stipend
Applications have opened for the Harvard Academy Scholars Program 2027 at Harvard University in the United States. Researchers from any country are eligible to apply for the fully funded programme.
Selected candidates will receive a two-year postdoctoral fellowship at this world's leading higher education institution. Through the Harvard Academy Scholars Program, participants gain the opportunity to work in an international-standard research environment while exchanging ideas with renowned scholars from around the world.
The fellowship provides an annual stipend of USD 80,000. In addition, selected scholars may receive up to USD 6,000 per year in research funding to support their work. Typically, five to six researchers are selected for the fellowship each year.
Researchers from any country may apply. Applicants must have an excellent academic record. Preference will be given to candidates with expertise in foreign languages, international history and different cultures.
Applicants must complete their PhD after 31 July 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend an in-person interview at Harvard in December 2026, with the Harvard Academy covering travel and hotel expenses.
Applicants must submit an online application, along with curriculum vitae (CV), research proposal, writing sample, academic transcripts and three letters of recommendation within the specified deadline.
Benefits of the programme
Selected postdoctoral Academy Scholars will receive an annual stipend of USD 80,000.
A two-year research opportunity at the Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies.
Financial support for research and travel expenses.
Access to a range of research-related facilities and resources.
Health insurance coverage.
Application requirements
Applicants must complete the online application form and submit a CV or resume, academic transcripts, a Statement of Research Interests outlining their research plans, one scholarly writing sample and three recommendation letters.
How to apply
Applications must be submitted online through the Harvard Academy Scholars Program website. Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and programme details before applying.
Application deadline: 18 September 2026.
Further details and application instructions are available on the Harvard Academy website.