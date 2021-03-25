Minister hints at reopening schools, colleges after Eid

All educational institutions across the country are closed since 17 March 2020 following detection of the first Covid-19 case in the country on 8 March that year.

After a long holiday, the government announced to reopen schools and colleges on 30 March and universities on 24 May.

Dipu Moni came up with the hint on Thursday amid rise in Covid-19 infection since the first of March.

The education minister on 27 February said an inter-ministerial meeting has decided that all primary, secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions across the country will reopen on 30 March.

On 22 January, all educational institutions were asked to finish preparations within 4 February to reopen, maintaining health guidelines to ensure safety of the students and the staff.

In a notice, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) told the heads of all educational institutions to prepare for reopening.

DSHE prepared a guideline and asked the educational institutions to follow them so that they can be reopened as soon as the order comes.