Students are there, not facilities

The university at Netrokona, named after prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will observe its fourth anniversary soon. By now, only students are admitted here but they are not getting any sort of facility. The students of the Sheikh Hasina University are finishing their education life through crisis and mismanagement.

One of the second year students of Computer Science and Engineering Department (SE) seeking anonymity said, he took his admission in the university named after the PM with high hopes. But now he realized his decision was wrong. There are not sufficient facilities regarding teachers, class rooms, dormitory, research, canteen, sports and recreation. For this reason at least nine students out of 324 from various departments have migrated to other departments.